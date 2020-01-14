Spartans Dominate the Battle of the Pound

Photo courtesy of Darcy Johansen

Nearly 20 wrestling teams came together in Gunnison for the Battle of the Pound tournament over the weekend. Emery was tough competition in all weight classes and took a huge step forward as a team.

Bryar Meccariello (152) was first overall, going undefeated 8-0 with seven pins. Dwain Farley (120) took first in his bracket and went 7-0 with seven pins. Hayes Dalton (170) also grabbed first place with five pins and finished unbeaten, 7-0.

Byron Christiansen (120) took second, going 6-1 with six pins. His only loss was a 3-1 decision. Placing third was Sid Christiansen (106), who had five pins and one major decision to go 6-3. Jacob Ewell (126) took third with five pins and a 6-3 record. Braden Howard (220) went 5-3 with two pins and a major decision for third place overall. Merritt Meccariello (106) took fourth, going 6-3 with six pins. Kayden World (113) ended in fourth, going 6-3 with five pins.

In JV, Bradyn Atwood (120) took first, going undefeated (9-0) with eight pins. Gregory Suwyn (145) went 6-1 for third place.