Spartans Run Over Pirates in Jeffs’ Final Home Game *Photo Gallery*

Emery basketball players both past and present filled the Spartan Center to celebrate Coach Jeffs’ final home game. As a part of the festivities, seniors Brax Jensen, Jordan Ekker, Seth Justice, Kyler Wilstead and Justin Rasmussen were all honored before the contest.

Green River shot the ball well out of the gates and led 8-4 early. The Spartans did not waste anytime to regain control and went into halftime up 52-34.The Spartans cruised onto a 98-61 victory to commemorate the occasion. Ekker lead the Spartans with 21 points followed by Jensen with 20, Wilstead with 13, Rasmussen with 12, Riggs Griffin with eight and Justice with six. Axel Anguiano was a bright spot for the Pirates; he hit seven threes for 23 points.

Coach Jeffs and all his players gathered on the court after the match to take a picture, share stories and celebrate Jeffs’ 32 years at the helm of Spartan basketball. Jeffs has coached two Championship teams and two runner-ups. His teams have made 12 final four appearances and won 17 region titles.

Return to ETV News for all the information regarding the upcoming state tournament.