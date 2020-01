Emery hosted North Sanpete on the mat on Wednesday. Those that won the duel by pin were Sid Christiansen (106), Kaden World (113), Bryon Christiansen (120), Bryar Meccariello (152) and James Richardson (285).

Spartan decision wins were secured by Dwain Farley (126), JW Oveson (145), Aidan Mortensen (160) and Hayes Dalton (170). The Spartans went on to take the duel 48-18.