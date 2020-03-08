Spartans Track and Field Coming into View

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery will have a lot of youth on this year’s track and field team. Although the Spartans took the boys’ region title a season ago, they also lost a number of seniors. “We are young this year,” said head coach Hugh Christiansen. “We are asking everyone to be brave and try new events.” The hope is that the athletes can find an event or two they enjoy and can work on going forward.

This new Emery staff is a good coaching staff to learn from as four of the coaches participated in cross country and/or track and field in college. Christiansen ran distance at Weber State, Brett and Kristy Guymon each ran at Utah State while Talina Labrum ran at Utah Valley. Needless to say, there is a lot of experience on the Spartans’ staff.

Although the majority of the athletes are young, Emery will bring back a handful of state qualifiers. Braiden Ivie, Jess Christiansen, Treven Brazier, Bryar Meccariello, Josh Olsen, Jace Curtis and Marquies Giroux are a few of the boys’ returners. On the girls’ side, Whitley Christensen, Addie Lester and Bethany Justice also join the group as returning state qualifiers.

The Spartans might be strongest in the sprint category, led primarily by Ivie. Ivie took first at state in both the 100 and 200 meter events one year ago. “I don’t know if anyone will coach Braiden in the 100 and 200,” commented Christiansen.

Looking at competition within Region 12, Richfield will be as strong as ever. Grand will be tough and Carbon has a really strong distance group. While the competition is tough in the region, Emery is looking to find additional ways to grow. “We are going to three new meets this year to face new competition and we are excited about that.” Christiansen concluded with his thoughts on the season, “I’m excited, I love the sport.”