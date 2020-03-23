State Officials Dismiss Public Schools Through May 1

State officials announced on Monday that Utah’s K-12 public schools will be dismissed through May 1.

This dismissal is an extension of the initial two-week soft closure that Governor Gary Herbert announced on March 13.

Gov. Herbert spoke on the support Utahn’s have expressed to one another during these times, highlighting educators statewide that support students and their family.

During the dismissal, distance learning will continue as feasible.

State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson commented on the extension, reiterating how important it is for families to stay home as much as possible to stop the spread of COVID-19. She also highlighted the education and their work during this time, stressing that it is important for educators to stay connected with their students and their families.