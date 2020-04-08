Stay Safe – Create a Magical Easter at Home

Southeast Utah Health Department Press Release

Easter, for most, is typically a time filled with outdoor recreation, camping, family gatherings and many other group activities. This year, although it may require some changes, don’t let it ruin your time; instead, make it a time filled with new memories while you “Stay Safe, Stay Home.”

As Governor Gary Herbert stated, we should only travel if it is essential. We should not be traveling to go visit anyone. We should not have people traveling to come visit us. The Southeast Utah Health Department has a “do and don’t” list to follow the Governor’s directive to “Stay Safe, Stay Home.”

DO go on a hike, play outside, plant a garden, call/video chat with friends and family, find an online book club, practice physical activity at home, get caught up on your to-do list around the house, family game night, read a good book or go for a drive.

DON’T have playdates, go to neighbors’ homes to hang out, host Easter parties with people outside of your immediate household, go to the grocery store at peak hours for unnecessary items, enter busy businesses or places, hang out at gathering places, go to Easter egg hunts or go on unnecessary trips.

For non-residents: Please note that the national parks within our region are closed. The state parks in our region are closed to all residents outside of that county. Southeast Utah Health Department Amended Public Health Order (SEUHD 2020-02) prohibits visitors from camping inside any of our counties. At this time, you should only be traveling to Southeast Utah and outside of your own county for the following: