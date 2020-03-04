STEAM Makers Instruction Starts at Cottonwood Elementary

By Julie Johansen

Cottonwood Elementary in Orangeville has launched a STEAM Makers instructional program for students from kindergarten through fifth grade. This program is provided by a grant from the Utah State Library Division and Institute of Museum and Library Services in partnership with Cottonwood Elementary, Cottonwood Elementary PTO and the Orangeville City Council. This grant was written by Mrs. Shawna Carroll, who serves as the librarian at the school. Instructors for the program include Mrs. Carroll and Mrs. Jenny Durrant, the librarian from Canyon View Middle School.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. STEAM education can assist students by making their futures bright. This happens in part by preparing them to become future-ready learners. The class is open to all students kindergarten through fifth grade and is held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. as well as Tuesday mornings at 8 a.m. in the Cottonwood Elementary Library.

STEAM programs reportedly have the strongest effect when implemented in elementary schools. STEAM is an integrated approach to learning that encourages students to think more broadly about the environment around them as the hands-on approach creates innovation. It helps students to ask questions, make connections, problem solve, think creatively and develop innovative solutions.