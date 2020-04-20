Sterling Scholar 2020 Competition Winners Announced

Carbon High School: Back row from left: Jace Draper, Skills and Technical Education; Alexis Chappell, Social Science; Tristan Stamatakis, Forensics and Speech; Ashlin Baker, English; Dallin Nelson, Music. Middle row from left: James Bryner, Business and Marketing; Summer Atherley, Family and Consumer Sciences; Patrick Paulk, Drama and Vocal Performance; Abbie Saccomanno, Mathematics; Brock Morris, Science. Front row from left: Emily Jespersen, Computer Technology; Sierra Moosman, Visual Arts; Katelynn Vasquez, World Languages; Sydney Sandoval, Dance.

By Taren Powell

The Sterling Scholar 2020 competition was a bit different this year as students and judges gathered together virtually. Students from Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan and Monticello high schools came together to compete for scholarships and tuition waivers.

Categories for the Southeast Region include Drama and Vocal, Visual Arts, Mathematics, Social Science, Science, Music, English, Skilled and Technical Education, Business and Marketing, Family and Consumer Science, World Language, Forensics and Speech, Dance and Computer Technology.

Winners in the various categories are as follows:

Drama and Vocal Performance: Winner – Jordynn Wolford (Emery), Runners-up – Julia Crane (Grand) and Madison Freestone (Monticello).

Visual Arts: Winner – Jaidyn Thomas (Grand), Runners-up – Naomi Mantz (Monticello) and Thomas Perkins (San Juan)

Mathematics: Winner – Milo Birdwell (Grand), Runners-up – Abbie Accomanno (Carbon) and Dillon Slack (Monticello)

Social Science: Winner – Alexis Chappell (Carbon), Runners-up – Seth Justice (Emery) and Adri Lewis (Monticello)

Science: Winner – Brock Morris (Carbon), Runners-up – Conner Cramer (Emery) and Kaia Jay (Whitehorse)

Music: Winner – Dallin Nelson (Carbon), Runners-up – Alexander Lott (San Juan) and Ivy Fellmeth (Monticello)

English: Winner – Ashlin Baker (Carbon), Runners-up – Ashley Morgan (Emery) and Shelbie Mussellman (Monticello)

Skilled and Technical Education: Winner – Tyler Shumway (San Juan), Runners-up – Jace Draper (Carbon) and Quay Walker (Monticello)

Business and Marketing: Winner – James Bryner (Carbon), Runners-up – Brittany Grover (San Juan) and Alexa Peterson (Monticello)

Family and Consumer Science: Winner – Summer Atherley (Carbon), Runners-up – Alejandra Carranza (Monticello) and Daan Filfred (Whitehorse)

World Language: Winner – Tess Bayless (San Juan), Runners-up – Katelynn Vasquez (Carbon) and Emma Millis (Grand)

Forensics and Speech: Winner – Jaren Hansen (Emery), Runners-up – Tristan Stamatakis (Carbon) and Miranda Olivia Corbin (Grand)

Dance: Winner – Sydney Sandoval (Carbon), Runners-up – Hayley Shumway (San Juan) and Morgan Maloy (Monticello)

Computer Technology: Winner – Emily Jespersen (Carbon), Runners-up – Brandon Walker (San Juan) and Zachary Ainge-Baggett (Grand)

Each winner received a $2,500 scholarship and other varied scholarships dependent upon the Utah college or university in which they enroll. Each runner up received a $1,000 scholarship and other varied scholarships dependent upon the Utah college or university in which they enroll.

The Southeast Region Sterling Scholars wish to thank the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation, Deseret Management and Emery Telcom for their contributions and support for the local Sterling Scholars.