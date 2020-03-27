Stewart’s Market Ready to Give Back to the Community

Photo courtesy of Stewart’s Market

Stewart’s Market, located in Castle Dale, recently released a statement that reflects on the current state that the community is facing due to the spread of COVID-19 in Utah and the rest of the United States.

Known as a local business that works hard to care for its customers, Stewart’s remarked on witnessing the world turn upside down as all work to combat the spread of the disease. The release spoke about many that have had their hours cut at work, been laid off, or otherwise encumbered.

It is well-known that the local community often works hard to come together in times of strife and Stewart’s Market is ready to step up and do just that. Since the businesses main goal is to serve the community, guests and more, the marketplace announced that it will be giving up to $8,000 in Stewart’s Wallet Credits to those in need.

Those that have been affected by COVID-19 must submit answers to a number of questions to prove their eligibility for this great opportunity.

These questions are: name, phone number, email and which category you fall into. These categories are displaced worker, change in family income, needing additional help and other. Those that choose other must specify what their category is.

These answers must be submitted to stewartscastledalecares@gmail.com no later than March 31. All submissions will be confidential. Once the wallet credits and amounts have been approved and placed into accounts, those that were chosen will be notified by phone or email. Some exceptions may apply.