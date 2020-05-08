Student Mental Health Resources Still Offered and Without Wait Time for USUE

Press Release

Utah State University wants to remind students of the many health resources available to students during summer semester. The services are available to students signed up for summer students, as well as continuing students signed up for fall semester.

“USU may not be holding classes in person right now, but our services are still open and we encourage you to reach out during this difficult time,” said James Morales, vice president for student affairs. “Some of you may be facing mental health challenges for the first time and others may feel that the current situation is exacerbating anxiety you were already experiencing.”

Services available to students include:

Individual therapy: USU is providing mental health services through telehealth (phone and Zoom) to Utah residents, and there is currently no wait time for therapy. If a student has left Utah for a permanent residence outside the state, they are encouraged to still reach out to talk about services that can continue to use while at home. To learn more, visit https://aggiewellness.usu.edu/logan/summer-services.

Group therapy : Group therapy is available over Zoom during the summer for students residing in Utah. It provides an opportunity to address interpersonal difficulties and connect with other students. Visit https://aggiewellness.usu.edu/groups/index for more information.

Self-guided resources : USU offers several self-guided resources free of charge, including an online resource library, ACT Guide and an online mental well-being course.

After-hours : Students may also talk to a counselor any time day or night by downloading the SafeUT app. SafeUT is staffed by licensed therapists and students can call or chat with them through the app.

Fitness and physical wellbeing: Research shows that even a small amount of exercise can calm the mind and improve mood. Campus recreation has built a library of workouts to help students maintain their health at home.

To learn more about tips for managing mental health and more, visit the COVID-19 mental wellness webpage.