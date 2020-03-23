Students Encouraged to Participate in Utah’s School Spirit Week

A social media campaign is encouraging students to participate in a statewide school spirit week beginning Monday, March 23. The themed days are as follows:

Monday, March 23 – Crazy sock day

Tuesday, March 24 – Take a picture with the book you are currently reading

Wednesday, March 25 – Pajama day

Thursday, March, 26 – Post a message to a teacher you miss

Friday, March 27 – School spirit day — wear school colors or spirit wear

The spirit week was created by Salt Lake City School District Superintendent Dr. Lexi Cunningham to bring fun and excitement amid the current school dismissal. Other schools across the state have jumped on board and every student is encouraged to participate.

When sharing photos on social media, please use #UtahSchoolSpirit.