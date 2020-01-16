Successes Awarded at the San Rafael Middle School Spelling Bee

In preparation for the upcoming District Spelling Bee, the students of San Rafael Middle School (SRMS) started their Wednesday morning with a school spelling bee. In sixth grade, Macen Riley ended in first place with Rylan Neff following closely in second place.

Breeanna Cruz and Lincoln Perez earned first and second place, respectively, in the seventh grade competition while eighth grade saw Joey Leonard in first and Tyler Frandsen in second. Overall, Leonard was named the top speller. Cruz and Riley followed in second and third place.

These students will now study hard as they prepare to represent their fellow SRMS students at the nearing District Spelling Bee, which is slated to take place on Feb. 5 in the Emery High School (EHS) Little Theater.