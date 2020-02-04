Support Carbon High Musicians at Jazz Night

By Liz Bryner

The Carbon High School (CHS) jazz band wants to “Fly [You] to the Moon” next Thursday. On Feb. 13, the day before Valentine’s Day, the CHS jazz band is hosting its second annual “Jazz Night” fundraiser to raise money for its Music in the Park competition in May. They want to get you “in the mood” for Valentine’s Day by performing timeless selections from jazz, rock, swing, Latin and pop in the CHS Grand Canyon while you enjoy a romantic lasagna dinner.

Carbon High’s talented students are strengthening their chops under their dedicated and accomplished director, Adam Cunningham. They are given opportunities to show their stuff in various solos and improv moments throughout the songs. Don’t miss this rare opportunity that only comes once a year to hear our local musicians fill the hall with their nostalgic and dreamy melodies while guests sit or dance the night away.

All ages are invited. Tickets are $20 per couple or $12 per individual. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the Carbon High office or by contacting any Carbon High band member. Tickets can also be purchased at the door but they will be $15 per person or $25 per couple.