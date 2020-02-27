Support Shelter Pets Through Supply Drive

ETV News, in conjunction with the Animal Hospital and Emery & Carbon Animal Health, is hosting a supply drive for pets. This drive will benefit Carbon Cat Rescue, the Carbon Animal Shelter and the Emery Animal Shelter.

Those that wish to donate to the furry ones in the community may drop off supplies to ETV News at 625 East 100 North in Price or to the Emery Telcom office in Orangeville, 445 UT-29.

Carbon Cat Rescue is requesting donations of 4 Health Cat Food – all life stages, wood pellet litter, kitten mile replacement, kennels, carriers, towels and blankets. The Carbon Animal Shelter is requesting bleach, lemon Pinesol, Lysol wipes, toilet paper, reams of papers, 50-gallon garbage bags, dog and cat toys, 4 Health dog and cat food, all stages for the cats, collars and leashes.

Finally, the Emery Animal Shelter is asking for cat and kitten food, dog and cat treats, cat litter, cat litter boxes (large, medium and small for kittens) and blankets.

The deadline for donation drop-offs is March 18.