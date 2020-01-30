Sustainable Success: Dustless Technologies

Dustless Technologies is a homegrown business with roots in Carbon County that are spreading throughout the world. With technology curated and perfected in the local area, Dustless Technologies has become an international company, shipping to countries throughout the world. But despite such a grand business model, employees at the business take care to find sustainable ways to help the environment.

Since its inception, the business has worked to increase its sustainability and decrease its impact on the environment. “We are a manufacturing company and produce a great deal of cardboard waste,” shared Colleen Loveless-Maynes, CEO of the business. “We wanted to be able to recycle the cardboard and go green instead of putting it in our local landfill. We feel it is important to help our environment.”

Dustless Technologies owns a large compactor and produces bales of cardboard that are stored before eventually being shipped to Rocky Mountain Recycling in Salt Lake City to be processed.

While one of the main items recycled by the business is cardboard, Dustless Technologies also recycles paper through Office Etc. in Price. Magazines and junk mail are also recycled through the Green Team of Carbon County trailers that are positioned throughout the county.

“Recycling is just being smart with our resources,” said Loveless-Maynes. “We need to be proactive in helping our environment stay clean. I would much rather see our waste recycled rather than having it go into a landfill where it will take a long time to break down.”

Loveless-Maynes also explained her desire to see recycled products benefit local gardeners and farmers through compost. “I think many gardeners in the area would appreciate some help with revitalizing their soil.”

The staff at Dustless Technologies concluded by encouraging others to become more involved in caring for the planet, even with small steps.

“I am impressed with the green recycling efforts I have seen in northern Utah,” Loveless-Maynes said. “If we all work together to take care of our waste, we can make a difference in our community without working any harder in our own areas of emphasis.”