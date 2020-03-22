Suzie Myrberg

Sue, Suzie, Suzie Q, Crazy Sue our Silly, Stubborn Finnish blooded MaMa, Wife, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Dear Friend and Neighbor passed away peacefully after she made a very empowered decision to decline continued medical support. She bravely pressed through 5 painful weeks in the U of U Intensive Care after complications with lung surgery. In her last few days, she called as many family members and friends as she could to say good bye, letting us all know that everything IS going to be ok! In so many ways, Suzie showed us what a strong and powerful soul she is. Her lessons will be honored and her legacy WILL live on.

Suzie-Q was born in Price, Utah January 30, 1951 to Edna Matson and John Burton where she had a wonderful childhood. She attended Carbon High and the College of Eastern Utah. She was a dancer, a gymnast and a trouble maker, with her 3 best friends Juanita, Charlotte and Christine.

Sue moved to Salt Lake and married Dale L. Myrberg in Elko, Nevada where they eloped! Sue became a young mother quickly, as Dale had 2 children when they married, Eric and Lee-Lee. They then had 2 more children together, Leif and Gina. Sue was always very involved with her children’s friends, all of the neighborhood kids, her nieces, nephews and grand kids. She loved to throw a good party. As her children got older, her husband Dale, a World Champion Yo-Yo Man, was her sidekick. She was his stage hand and musical director. She developed her humor as they traveled the world performing stage shows, TV comedy shows, World Yo-Yo contests and local events like the Snowbird Oktoberfest. Sue became a legend in the World of Yo with Dale. She had a tattoo on her ankle that said YO! Even with the ups and downs, they made it through 48 years of marriage.

Crazy Sue had her own sense of style; she had a pair of converse shoes in every color and loved to shop. She spent years making beautiful jewelry, hats and scarves and collecting shells from her favorite beaches. Her little dog Kookla adored her. Also known for her witty sense of humor, she often expressed this through cards, never missing a loved one’s birthday or special occasion…an epic gift giver. She was a “home-maker” and even more of a “home-shaker”…nice job on the earth quake Crazy Sue!

Suzie left the earth and told the rest of us to stay here: her husband Dale Myrberg (Yo-Yo Man), her children: Gina Myrberg (Dave), Leif Myrberg (Amanda), Cheryl Lee-Lee Cawley, Eric Myrberg and 4 beautiful grandchildren. She is also survived by: 3 Burton brothers Scott (her twin), Frank (Pricilla), Stephen (Susan), nieces and nephews, many in-laws, friends and neighbors.

Thank you to the compassionate staff at U of U who saw Suzie’s wild humor through the face of her pain. Thank you to her Naturopathic Doctor for continuing to seek truth through Integrative Medicine.

Graveside Ceremony with family and friends will be held Saturday, March 28 at 12 noon at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park/Mortuary. Celebration of her Life will be held when we can socially hug again.

Friends and Family may visit her full online obituary/guestbook and share a memory at dignitymemorial.com