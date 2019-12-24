SVC Remains Good to Lady Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery participated in the Central Utah Basketball Preview hosted in the Sevier Valley Center over the weekend.

Friday’s match was against a struggling North Sanpete team. The Lady Spartans held North Sanpete scoreless in the first and third quarters in the match-up. Emery led 25-9 at the half and went on to win 53-12.

Hailey Allred and Makieya Bertuzzi had excellent games. The duo each had 12 points while the former added seven steals and the latter led the team with eight rebounds.

On Saturday, Emery faced off with Manti. The Lady Spartans used a big first half to control the game. They led 16-10 after one quarter and then shutdown Manti’s offense in the second. Emery allowed just two points in the second to lead 30-12 at half. Emery held on to win 49-36.

Tambrie Tuttle had a team-high 14 points and three assists. Baylee Jacobson recorded 11 points while Kiri Cook added 10 points. Jacobson and Allred led the Lady Spartans with five rebounds apiece and combined for nine steals.

The Lady Spartans (6-4) will be back on the road when play kicks off in 2020. They will take on Uintah (2-6) on Jan. 3.