Tabiona Tigers Come Out on Top Against Pinnacle Panthers

photos by Jeff Barrett

On Saturday afternoon, the Pinnacle Panthers took time out of their busy schedules to welcome the Tabiona Tigers to their home court.

The first quarter saw the Tigers with claws slightly sharper than the Panthers’ as they came out on top at the end of the first, 19-13. The second and third quarters followed much in the same fashion with the Panthers struggling to gain momentum and falling to the Tigers with scores of 16-12 and 12-8, respectively.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, the Panthers gained a small bit of traction and won the quarter 22-21. They had won that battle but lost the war as the Tigers ultimately triumphed in the game with a final score of 68-55.

Senior Benjamin Scott did most of the scoring for Pinnacle with 24 of his own points. He was followed by junior Mikey Vigil, who had 18.

Next up, the Panthers will travel to take on Diamond Back on Tuesday.