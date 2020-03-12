Tall Cop Coming to Price

By Shelli Jo Ness

On April 2, the Southeast Utah Health Department will be hosting two events located in the Jennifer Levitt Center at USU Eastern.

For more than 15 years, officer Jermaine Galloway has focused on drug/alcohol abuse prevention and enforcement. He has taught and given presentations to a diverse group of people, including community members, educators, coalition members, EMS, medical personnel, judicial/judges, counselors, student resource officers, patrol officers, other law enforcement and government personnel nationwide.

Tall Cop Says Stop™ was created by officer Jermaine Galloway, an Idaho law enforcement officer since 1997. Regarded as one of America’s top experts in various drug and alcohol trends, he has specialized in underage drinking and drug enforcement for more than 15 years.

Since 2009, Officer Galloway has won four national awards and one international award for his work. In addition to his numerous talks at conferences and other events, he has personally trained more than 105,000 people nationwide.

The first event is “High in Plain Sight,” which will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with breakfast and lunch included. This session will take an in-depth look at recent trends. Educators, school administrators, coalition members, EMS, medical personnel, judicial/judges, counselors, student resource officers and patrol officers are encouraged to attend.

“High in Plain Sight” covers such topics as:

Drug trends

Alcohol/drug clothing, signs and symptoms

Alcoholic energy drinks and alcopops

Non-traditional alcoholic beverages

Synthetic drugs

Opioid trends

Popular party drugs

E-cigarettes / Vape pens

Inhalants

Concentrates

OTC drugs

Drug concealment

Drug paraphernalia

Drug-related music

New alcohol/drug-related technology

Youth party tendencies

Social networking sites

Drug dangers to first responders

Stash compartments

New marijuana products

Marijuana wax and oils

The second event will be a community event also at the Jenifer Levitt Center on the USU Eastern campus. This event will be “You Can’t Stop What You Don’t Know,” and will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Parents, community members, etc. are encouraged to attend. THERE MUST BE 75 INDIVIDUALS REGISTERED SEVEN DAYS PRIOR FOR THE COMMUNITY EVENT TO TAKE PLACE.

This community training will explain current drug trends, including identifiers, logos and clothes to demonstrate possible high-risk behaviors in youth. This presentation explains the current drug and alcohol terms in simple language for each attendee to apply what they learn in their community, school or even at home.

This session will not only identify what some of those products are, but it will also show attendees behaviors associated with them and how that can impact a young person, family or community, who might be associated with this environment.

This session has over 60 visual aids to touch and get familiar with.

Awards and National Recognition

Officer Jermaine Galloway has received many prestigious honors, including:

2009: National Law Enforcement Partner of the Year award from Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP)

2010: National Mickey Sadoff Underage Drinking Award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

2014: National Liquor Law Enforcement Association's (NLLEA) innovative project award (given to Boise Police Department for Galloway-led 10-10 Zone initiative)

2015: National and international award for American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) for work and training on fake IDs and underage drinking

2017: National Enrique Camarena Drug Awareness Award from the National Elks Drug Awareness program

2018: Law Enforcement Partner Award form the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation for his statewide efforts to prevent and educate law enforcement on drug-impaired drivers

Both events require that attendees be 18 or older to attend. For more information or to RSVP contact Shelli Jo Ness at (435) 636-1164.