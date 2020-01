Taci Tapia was invited to the Dollamur Utah High School All Star Duals for the second straight year. The junior wrestles in the 120 weight class and proudly represented all the female wrestlers in Carbon.

Tapia was victorious in the duel, winning by a technical fall, 18-3. She had Billy Cox and her cousin, Kayden Lee, coaching in her corner.

Congratulations to Taci Tapia on her continued success.