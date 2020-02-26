Tate Jensen Memorial Scholarship Aims to Assist Agriculture Students

Tavaputs Ranch is honoring the memory of the late Tate Jensen through an annual scholarship worth $2,500 that bears Jensen’s name. This scholarship is possible through donations that are received by friends of the Jensen family.

Jensen, who passed away in 2011, is credited as a true friend, cowboy and industry leader. He was a sixth-generation rancher on the Tavaputs Ranch, located in Southeastern Utah. Jensen was an example of the wise use of natural resources and was successful in being a surrogate for public land issues across the west. Jensen’s dedication to improving the land he lived and worked on with the livestock and rangelands he managed allowed him to be a great example to many.

The purpose of the Tate Jensen Memorial Scholarship is to honor his legacy by awarding an individual that reflects the same values as Jensen, with a love of ranching and the lands involved for the industry.

To qualify, the applicant must be coming into, or currently in, their senior year of college or in a graduate student program. The applicant must be studying agriculture or a natural resources related field for the purpose of returning to a livestock ranch or closely involved in managing lands for the ranching industry.

An essay of no more than four pages is requested to accompany the application for the scholarship. The essay should include a history of the applicant’s background related to ranching and land management experiences, how their involvement in school has changed their understanding moving forward with ranching and land management as well as what the applicant wishes to accomplish following college. Examples of leadership and goals mentioned are encouraged.

The application deadline is May 31. Applications may be mailed to Jennie Christensen, PO Box 725 in Price, or through email at jennie.m.jensen@gmail.com.