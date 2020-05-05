Tera Lynn Terry, beloved mother, grandmother, and recently great-grandmother passed away unexpectedly at her home in Laramie, Wyoming April 25, 2020 from complications of diabetes and heart failure. She was born June 7, 1949 to Darwin and Wanda LaRue Terry in Price, Utah.

Mom was a kind person always wanting to help anyone in need. She worked many years as a bank teller for Helper Bank and Key Bank where she met many friends. She spent many hours involved with community organizations to help the underprivileged and forgotten. She was involved with the Golden Rule Mission, United Way, served as a teacher’s aide for the Carbon School District, and many other assistance programs. She was most recently involved with Feeding Laramie Valley as she continued to help those she could. She would have given someone the shirt off her back if it would have helped them out. She enjoyed reading and gardening, growing things was one of her passions. She loved animals and had several dogs and cats that were an important part of her life. Her son’s dog Chewy had a special place in her heart in her final years. She spent as much time enjoying the outdoors as she could and had a life-long love of fishing she got from her grandfather David Day. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Tera is survived by her children JayLynn (Edward) Pell, Valarie Ann (David) Hart, and Jason David Nichols. Grandchildren John Darrell (Lacey Lynn) Pell, Garrit Laurence Pell, and great grand-daughter Vivian Jay Pell. She was preceded in death by daughter Trina, father Darwin Terry, mother Wanda LaRue Diefel and grandparents David Laurence and Mary LaVina Day.

Memorial services for Tera were held in Laramie, Wyoming.