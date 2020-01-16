The Bruin Point Bears Celebrate Second Quarter Success

The Bruin Point Elementary Bears were busy on Monday afternoon, having a great time celebrating their second quarter achievements. Each student in the school was given an opportunity to share a celebration with the student body.

As a school, 204 reading levels have been increased and 50 percent of discipline referrals were decreased. The Bears have also almost reached their 95 percent perfect attendance goal. Following the assembly, each student was awarded with a sweet treat and a school t-shirt.