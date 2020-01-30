The Clampers Give Thanks to Community Sponsors

Balance Rock Eatery on Helper’s Main Street eatery played host to a special event on Wednesday afternoon as the Matt Warner Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus invited select guests to a celebration luncheon for the success of 2019’s Sub for Santa program.

2019 marked the first year that the organization had platinum sponsors and members wanted a special way to give their thanks. The sponsors were for the annual production of “Scrooge” at the Rio Theater. The show was free with the production cost being sponsored. However, all that was donated by attendees benefited the Sub for Santa program.

The Balance Rock Eatery and Castleview Hospital were platinum sponsors while the Helper Project, Helper City and Southeast Paint were named gold sponsors.

The clampers wished to stress that they pride themselves on not using any Sub for Santa monies for administrative costs. In 2019, 129 kids and five handicapped adults benefited from the program. Over $15,000 was raised. At the luncheon, Ryan Pugh, CFO of Castleview Hospital, was present while Kathleen Royster represented The Helper Project. Cindi Curry accepted the plaque for the Balance Rock Eatery.

There were many other sponsors for Sub for Santa, including but not limited to AJ’s Custom Body and Paint, Etzel Realty, Kraync Motor Company, Loveless Ash, Peczuh Printing, Marsha’s Sammich Shop, Boyd’s Family Pharmacy, Apply Country Crafts, Office Etc. and Magnuson Lumber. An entire list of sponsors may be viewed in the Jan. 29, 2020 edition of the ETV Newspaper.