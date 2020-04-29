The Coffee Shop Receives Impressive Donation From Frequent Customer

Tammy Sherman, who has owned the Coffee Shop on Price’s Main Street for over 14 years, recently had one customer stand out in a huge way as she worked to give back to her favorite stop for coffee.

Rachel Walton is known for teaching criminal justice at USU Eastern. She has been visiting the Coffee Shop for years, likely since its inception. Sherman credits her as being a great customer and a very generous person, who goes so far as to grace Sherman’s daughters with gift certificates for Christmas.

Sherman stated that Walton visited the shop one day during the wake of the pandemic and originally handed her an envelope containing $500. Sherman told Walton she was unable to accept the large donation but Walton expressed that she appreciated her and wanted her favorite coffee shop to remain open when everything was said and done.

Two weeks later, Walton visited the shop again to order coffee for local law enforcement. Upon doing this, she dropped a check in the tip jar for $1,000 and told Sherman that they were going to get through the pandemic as a community.

“I know I’m not the only person in this community that she’s helped,” stated Sherman.

Sherman felt that Walton deserved recognition for such selfless acts that show what a great person she is. For 14 years, Sherman has made relationships with many that visit the shop, including people from all over the world. With this and Walton’s contributions in mind, Sherman is working hard to come up with a special way that the money can be utilized for youth in the community.