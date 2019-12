Huntington Elementary School third grade students recently welcomed the community to enjoy their production of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” They were all dressed as Who’s from Whoville as they sang songs and recited the rhyming lines from the story.

Students presented the play twice on Wednesday, once in the morning and again in the evening. When the students concluded their production, the audience and performers were welcomed to enjoy cookies and refreshments.