The Lawrence Welk Show Comes to Carbon County *Photo Gallery*

In tribute of the Lawrence Welk Show that aired on TV every Saturday for 30 years, the Geary Event Center was filled with music, laughs and bubbles on Saturday night.

The one-of-a-kind act featured The Rustmonger Big Band and Bob Bedore as Welk to delight audience members young and old. The audience was treated to familiar classic tunes, as well as some original compositions, much in the style of the “Master of Champagne Music.”

Craig Nybo, a composer/arranger and member of the band, said, “I grew up on Lawrence Welk. My parents played it weekly. During my childhood, I appreciated the bright colors, the dancing plush animals, the bubbles and all of the surrealism. However, as a music composer/arranger, I go back to the reruns and am baffled by how his band kicked butt week after week. Welk had some of the biggest musical muscles in the business and he wasn’t afraid to flex them.”