Press Release

The Prehistoric Museum, USU Eastern presents “Charlie J. Johnston: Turning Life into Art.” The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Special Exhibitions Gallery on the second floor of the museum.

This exhibition tells the story of naturalist Charlie J. Johnston through his paintings, natural history collections and detailed sketch books. He served as the Curator of Exhibitions at the Science Museum of Minnesota, as the first national Interpretive Specialist for the Fish and Wildlife Services, and as artist and naturalist for the Lee and Rose Warner Nature Center of Minnesota and for Oregon’s West Eugene Wetlands Partnership.

Johnston was selected as the Artist in Residence for the Grand Canyon National Park – North Rim in 2007. He has had solo exhibitions in Moab and Salt Lake City as well as galleries in Oregon and Minnesota and has been featured in the Alaska Parks. Johnston splits his year between Alaska and Utah painting, journaling and exploring the west with his wife Elaine.

“I made my art an integral part of my life and my careers,” Johnston shared.

The Prehistoric Museum is located at 155 East Main Street in Price. The museum features fossils and artifacts from Utah. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission rates apply.