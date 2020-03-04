The Roaring Twenties Come to Emery High Drama

Press Release

The Emery High Theatre Department will perform the fun-filled musical “Bugsy Malone” on March 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday and Monday). This rollicking show pulled right from the Roaring 20s will start at 7 p.m. each evening and will be in the Emery High auditorium. Admission is $5/adult and $4/student with children five and under free. The musical play lasts about 1 hour and 20 minutes and is fun for both kids and adults alike.

This musical was first a feature film starring Scott Baio and Jodie Foster. But since then, Disney has turned it into a fun-filled stage play. The story is set in Chicago in the 1920s where two gangs, Fat Sam’s and Dandy’s, are at war. But, Dandy has the advantage in the form of a “Splurge Gun,” which not only rubs out the opposite gang members but also humiliates them. A small time mobster, Bugsy Malone, with a heart of gold has to put his love interest on hold and try to stop the mob war.

The music is right out of the Jazz Age and so is the action and the dancing.The play is directed by Neal Peacock and Ammon Sorenson with Marilee Cox as musical director. McKette Sitterud, Jordynn Wolford, McKenna Bennett and Malorie Hoffman created the choreography and the Emery High stage crew designed and made the scenery.