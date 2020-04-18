The Swell River Festival Coming to Green River

The City of Green River will be hosting its inaugural “Swell River Festival” on Aug. 7 and 8.

This event will be staged at the John Wesley Powell Museum and will include vendors and live music as well as sign ups for floating down the Green River. River guides will include CRATE (Colorado River and Trail Expeditions) and Holiday River Expeditions.

There will also be a new documentary film shown for the fist time at the John Wesley Powell Museum on Friday evening. The name of the film has not yet been released.

“The goal for the River Fest is to bring new life to the Green River,” said Robin Nelson of Green River City. “Our hope is to bring people together to celebrate its history and culture. We are really excited. This will be a fun river runner and family-friendly event.”

City officials are hoping for a great turn out for their first river festival and invites all to attend.