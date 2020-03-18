The Tony Basso Group of Companies Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Release

As we all navigate the unchartered waters of COVID-19, the Tony Basso Group of Companies wants to assure you that the health and safety of our community is our utmost priority. It is especially important to us that we take the proper precautions to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus for both our employees and our valued customers. In doing so, we are complying with all safety measures and advisories put forth by Carbon County, the State of Utah and the CDC.

As news and developments continue to evolve, we are prepared to act as needed to protect the health, safety and welfare of our community.

The Tony Basso Group of Companies corporate office will remain open during regular business hours, however we are taking visitors by appointment only. Please see below for details on our other businesses.

The Crosscut Brewery: Drive-thru window will be open during regular business hours, also taking call-in orders for curbside pickup.

The Crosscut C-Store: Operating during regular business hours, serving only one person at the counter at a time.

The Ramada Inn: Closed to tourism but open for business guests.

The Sports Page Bar: Closed

Super 8: Closed

The Tuscan: Closed

The Vault: Closed

911 Pawn: Operating during regular business hours, serving only one person at the counter at a time.

AJB Broadcasting: Operating during regular business hours via phone, email or text.

AJB Towing: Business as usual.

Cedar Hills Storage: Business as usual.

Store Correct Self Storage: Business as usual.

Bath Planet: Business as usual.

Advanced Armor Technology: Business as usual.

We advise all to follow the recommendations of the local health department found here https://www.seuhealth.com/whats-new. We appreciate your patience and continued support in these trying times.