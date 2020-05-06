Tolley Toddlers Preschoolers Celebrate Graduation with Drive-By Ceremony

Though the Tolley Toddlers Daycare has been temporarily closed to ensure the safety of all during the COVID-19 pandemic, Leslie Tolley wished to show her graduating preschool students that they were appreciated and she was proud of them.

With these thoughts in mind, the preschool teacher had the idea to host a drive-by graduation ceremony for her class on Monday evening. Those that were enrolled in the daycare were invited to pull up alongside the road that connects to the daycare and, one by one, they were given portfolios with their accomplishments, new activities, bubbles and more.

“She couldn’t let her students go out without a graduation,” the daycare shared.