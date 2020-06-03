Tony Basso Group of Companies Welcomes Jessica Vasquez to the Ramada

Long-time Carbon County Resident Jessica Vasquez appointed new Assistant Manager at Ramada of Price

Press Release

Long-time Carbon County resident Jessica Vasquez returns to the Tony Basso Group of Companies, filling the role of Assistant Hotel Manager at the Ramada of Price.

The Ramada of Price has been a premier hotel in Carbon County for almost 40 years. The Tony Basso Group of Companies became partners on the hotel in early 2019 and, in 2020, took full ownership of the hotel. With the purchase of the Ramada, the Tony Basso Group of Companies has pivoted from selling cars to selling fun. By entering into the hospitality sector of business, it is hoping to help Southeastern Utah remain viable by sharing the adventures of the Carbon Corridor and Emery County with all that want to come and experience what the area has to offer.

Vasquez has been a Carbon County resident for over 35 years and has worked with the Tony Basso Group of Companies on several businesses. She has managed residential and commercial properties for over 25 years and is currently managing the Roscrea Apartments in Price. Her husband Jeremy and all of their children are very supportive of her new career in the hotel industry.

“Being a part of Carbon County is always feeling like home. I am grateful for this opportunity, and I’m excited to create change with so many wonderful people at the Ramada of Price. Not only do I look forward to the out-of-town customers staying with us, but having all of our Carbon and Emery county friends and family enjoy the wonderful amenities we offer,” stated Vasquez.

Vasquez and the Tony Basso Group of Companies have several changes planned for the Ramada of Price in the upcoming months. There will be a new steakhouse opening inside of the hotel as well as remodeling projects both inside and outside as well as some exciting events scheduled at the Sports Page Bar. The wedding and corporate event department of the hotel will be in full swing later this summer (barring any COVID-19 restrictions) for all your event needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica back into the company. In our continued commitment to grow Southeastern Utah from within, Jessica’s professionalism and business expertise will be put to good use,” said company president Tony Basso. “We are proud to have her on the team.”

About the Tony Basso Group of Companies: Founded in 1989 with a single car dealership, the Tony Basso Group of Companies understands the importance of building a community. Today, the company comprises 17 individual and unique businesses that are each focused on growing Southeastern Utah from within. For more information, visit www.heytony.com.