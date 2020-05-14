Tourism In The Corridor

Carbon County Office of Tourism Press Release

Although teleworking has become the new normal for many, Tina Henrie with Carbon County Office of Tourism is making good use of her time despite recent travel restrictions. Recently, she visited 9 Mile Canyon to help develop a new signage plan with the assistance of Layne Miller and the Utah Rock Art Research Association. 9 Mile is a hot spot for visitors and the concern is that if there is not proper signage in the canyon to direct visitors to the sites, most won’t know what they’re looking for. Many people may then turn around and miss out on the beauty of the canyon.

Tourism has been hit hard due to COVID-19; however, Henrie sees a light at the end of the tunnel and is hopeful for the future. With the new changes, restaurants, hotels and RV parks are beginning to open to more visitors, bringing dollars back into the local economy. Carbon County Office of Tourism encourages businesses to let people know that they are following safety protocols and that they are doing everything they can to serve them safely and create a great experience.

As most tourism managers throughout the state have done, Henrie has rallied with local partners to focus on the local community, or what she likes to call “our best tourists,” by promoting local business and developing the #CarbonStrong campaign.

“I see the work being done in our communities on a daily basis,” Henrie said. “So many people step up to make a difference in hard times. It is no surprise that when Carbon County is faced with adversity that we work together to rise above. I truly believe we live in the one of the best places in Utah.”

As visitation increases in not only 9 Mile Canyon and The Swell, it is important to let visitors know they are welcome and that we are happy to have them visit. However, we must take the necessary precautions needed to continue to slow the spread COVID-19, including keeping outdoor recreation activities to a maximum of 20 people, practicing social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask where it is appropriate.

Carbon County Office of Tourism is working diligently with its ad agency and tourism council to prepare for tourism in the future. It is a good time to start thinking outside of the box, such as hosting virtual events, virtual tours of local museums, virtual art exhibits and more.

Henrie would like to encourage everyone to stay safe, stay strong, stay carbon! #CarbonStrong #StartHere