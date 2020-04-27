Treasury, IRS Deliver 88 Million Economic Impact Payments in First 3 Weeks

Press Release
The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday released state-by-state figures for Economic Impact Payments, with 88 million individuals receiving payments worth nearly $158 billion in the program’s first three weeks.
As of April 17, the IRS issued 88.1 million payments to taxpayers across the nation. More payments are continuing to be delivered each week.
“The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working non-stop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments.”
More than 150 million payments will be sent out, and millions of people who do not typically file a tax return are eligible to receive these payments. Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.
|Economic Impact Payments as of April 17, totals by State.
|State
|Number of EIP Payments
|Total Amount of EIP Payments
|Alabama
|1,306,879
|$ 2,432,903,249
|Alaska
|209,626
|$ 384,976,728
|Arkansas
|778,710
|$ 1,484,876,413
|Arizona
|1,868,529
|$ 3,408,327,214
|California
|9,127,137
|$ 15,894,426,934
|Colorado
|1,532,632
|$ 2,697,948,990
|Connecticut
|961,464
|$ 1,631,719,992
|District of Columbia
|179,738
|$ 255,501,803
|Delaware
|275,688
|$ 484,493,248
|Florida
|6,348,503
|$ 11,067,476,416
|Georgia
|2,785,534
|$ 5,041,819,449
|Hawaii
|378,200
|$ 677,850,427
|Iowa
|901,609
|$ 1,709,391,510
|Idaho
|470,200
|$ 939,632,351
|Illinois
|3,561,467
|$ 6,288,620,441
|Indiana
|2,047,079
|$ 3,801,302,228
|Kansas
|806,471
|$ 1,527,129,168
|Kentucky
|1,247,465
|$ 2,352,784,094
|Louisiana
|1,265,581
|$ 2,297,891,337
|Massachusetts
|1,774,172
|$ 2,951,357,726
|Maryland
|1,561,936
|$ 2,662,114,660
|Maine
|400,919
|$ 722,201,531
|Michigan
|2,945,568
|$ 5,338,452,373
|Minnesota
|1,568,913
|$ 2,857,063,159
|Missouri
|1,737,013
|$ 3,220,707,956
|Mississippi
|804,317
|$ 1,481,695,852
|Montana
|295,589
|$ 547,319,262
|North Carolina
|2,774,379
|$ 5,057,006,091
|North Dakota
|215,321
|$ 399,771,434
|Nebraska
|562,422
|$ 1,070,565,880
|New Hampshire
|407,786
|$ 714,166,522
|New Jersey
|2,245,299
|$ 3,861,741,262
|New Mexico
|596,433
|$ 1,072,887,126
|Nevada
|892,115
|$ 1,561,690,988
|New York
|5,481,796
|$ 9,283,821,196
|Ohio
|3,504,529
|$ 6,258,547,152
|Oklahoma
|1,074,373
|$ 2,056,089,347
|Oregon
|1,098,231
|$ 1,945,572,937
|Pennsylvania
|3,725,334
|$ 6,628,241,748
|Rhode Island
|319,156
|$ 541,849,017
|South Carolina
|1,361,971
|$ 2,489,898,415
|South Dakota
|255,301
|$ 487,326,070
|Tennessee
|1,997,548
|$ 3,683,938,147
|Texas
|7,812,382
|$ 14,398,065,881
|Utah
|818,700
|$ 1,676,956,785
|Vermont
|188,076
|$ 332,111,224
|Virginia
|2,312,429
|$ 4,146,024,506
|Washington
|2,058,899
|$ 3,680,595,622
|Wisconsin
|1,690,733
|$ 3,093,584,754
|West Virginia
|522,573
|$ 984,826,539
|Wyoming
|166,195
|$ 316,335,903
|Territories and Overseas*
|267,573
|$ 501,071,680.00
|Total
|88,183,614.00
|$ 157,969,767,489
Economic Impact Payment help available on IRS.gov
IRS.gov has a variety of tools and resources available to help individuals and businesses navigate Economic Impact Payments and get the information they need about EIP and other CARES Act provisions.
Economic Impact Payment FAQs: The IRS is seeing a variety of questions about Economic Impact Payments, ranging from eligibility to timing. These FAQs provide an overview and are updated frequently. Taxpayers should check the FAQs often for the latest additions; many common questions are answered on IRS.gov already, and more are being developed.