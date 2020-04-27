MenuMenu

Treasury, IRS Deliver 88 Million Economic Impact Payments in First 3 Weeks

Press Release

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday released state-by-state figures for Economic Impact Payments, with 88 million individuals receiving payments worth nearly $158 billion in the program’s first three weeks.

As of April 17, the IRS issued 88.1 million payments to taxpayers across the nation. More payments are continuing to be delivered each week.

“The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working non-stop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments.”

More than 150 million payments will be sent out, and millions of people who do not typically file a tax return are eligible to receive these payments. Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

Economic Impact Payments as of April 17, totals by State.
State Number of EIP Payments Total Amount of EIP Payments
Alabama 1,306,879 $              2,432,903,249
Alaska 209,626 $                 384,976,728
Arkansas 778,710 $              1,484,876,413
Arizona 1,868,529 $              3,408,327,214
California 9,127,137 $            15,894,426,934
Colorado 1,532,632 $              2,697,948,990
Connecticut 961,464 $              1,631,719,992
District of Columbia 179,738 $                 255,501,803
Delaware 275,688 $                 484,493,248
Florida 6,348,503 $            11,067,476,416
Georgia 2,785,534 $              5,041,819,449
Hawaii 378,200 $                 677,850,427
Iowa 901,609 $              1,709,391,510
Idaho 470,200 $                 939,632,351
Illinois 3,561,467 $              6,288,620,441
Indiana 2,047,079 $              3,801,302,228
Kansas 806,471 $              1,527,129,168
Kentucky 1,247,465 $              2,352,784,094
Louisiana 1,265,581 $              2,297,891,337
Massachusetts 1,774,172 $              2,951,357,726
Maryland 1,561,936 $              2,662,114,660
Maine 400,919 $                 722,201,531
Michigan 2,945,568 $              5,338,452,373
Minnesota 1,568,913 $              2,857,063,159
Missouri 1,737,013 $              3,220,707,956
Mississippi 804,317 $              1,481,695,852
Montana 295,589 $                 547,319,262
North Carolina 2,774,379 $              5,057,006,091
North Dakota 215,321 $                 399,771,434
Nebraska 562,422 $              1,070,565,880
New Hampshire 407,786 $                 714,166,522
New Jersey 2,245,299 $              3,861,741,262
New Mexico 596,433 $              1,072,887,126
Nevada 892,115 $              1,561,690,988
New York 5,481,796 $              9,283,821,196
Ohio 3,504,529 $              6,258,547,152
Oklahoma 1,074,373 $              2,056,089,347
Oregon 1,098,231 $              1,945,572,937
Pennsylvania 3,725,334 $              6,628,241,748
Rhode Island 319,156 $                 541,849,017
South Carolina 1,361,971 $              2,489,898,415
South Dakota 255,301 $                 487,326,070
Tennessee 1,997,548 $              3,683,938,147
Texas 7,812,382 $            14,398,065,881
Utah 818,700 $              1,676,956,785
Vermont 188,076 $                 332,111,224
Virginia 2,312,429 $              4,146,024,506
Washington 2,058,899 $              3,680,595,622
Wisconsin 1,690,733 $              3,093,584,754
West Virginia 522,573 $                 984,826,539
Wyoming 166,195 $                 316,335,903
Territories and Overseas* 267,573 $                501,071,680.00
Total 88,183,614.00 $        157,969,767,489

 Economic Impact Payment help available on IRS.gov

IRS.gov has a variety of tools and resources available to help individuals and businesses navigate Economic Impact Payments and get the information they need about EIP and other CARES Act provisions.

Economic Impact Payment FAQs: The IRS is seeing a variety of questions about Economic Impact Payments, ranging from eligibility to timing. These FAQs provide an overview and are updated frequently. Taxpayers should check the FAQs often for the latest additions; many common questions are answered on IRS.gov already, and more are being developed.

