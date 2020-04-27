Treasury, IRS Deliver 88 Million Economic Impact Payments in First 3 Weeks

Press Release

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday released state-by-state figures for Economic Impact Payments, with 88 million individuals receiving payments worth nearly $158 billion in the program’s first three weeks.

As of April 17, the IRS issued 88.1 million payments to taxpayers across the nation. More payments are continuing to be delivered each week.

“The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working non-stop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments.”

More than 150 million payments will be sent out, and millions of people who do not typically file a tax return are eligible to receive these payments. Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

Economic Impact Payments as of April 17, totals by State. State Number of EIP Payments Total Amount of EIP Payments Alabama 1,306,879 $ 2,432,903,249 Alaska 209,626 $ 384,976,728 Arkansas 778,710 $ 1,484,876,413 Arizona 1,868,529 $ 3,408,327,214 California 9,127,137 $ 15,894,426,934 Colorado 1,532,632 $ 2,697,948,990 Connecticut 961,464 $ 1,631,719,992 District of Columbia 179,738 $ 255,501,803 Delaware 275,688 $ 484,493,248 Florida 6,348,503 $ 11,067,476,416 Georgia 2,785,534 $ 5,041,819,449 Hawaii 378,200 $ 677,850,427 Iowa 901,609 $ 1,709,391,510 Idaho 470,200 $ 939,632,351 Illinois 3,561,467 $ 6,288,620,441 Indiana 2,047,079 $ 3,801,302,228 Kansas 806,471 $ 1,527,129,168 Kentucky 1,247,465 $ 2,352,784,094 Louisiana 1,265,581 $ 2,297,891,337 Massachusetts 1,774,172 $ 2,951,357,726 Maryland 1,561,936 $ 2,662,114,660 Maine 400,919 $ 722,201,531 Michigan 2,945,568 $ 5,338,452,373 Minnesota 1,568,913 $ 2,857,063,159 Missouri 1,737,013 $ 3,220,707,956 Mississippi 804,317 $ 1,481,695,852 Montana 295,589 $ 547,319,262 North Carolina 2,774,379 $ 5,057,006,091 North Dakota 215,321 $ 399,771,434 Nebraska 562,422 $ 1,070,565,880 New Hampshire 407,786 $ 714,166,522 New Jersey 2,245,299 $ 3,861,741,262 New Mexico 596,433 $ 1,072,887,126 Nevada 892,115 $ 1,561,690,988 New York 5,481,796 $ 9,283,821,196 Ohio 3,504,529 $ 6,258,547,152 Oklahoma 1,074,373 $ 2,056,089,347 Oregon 1,098,231 $ 1,945,572,937 Pennsylvania 3,725,334 $ 6,628,241,748 Rhode Island 319,156 $ 541,849,017 South Carolina 1,361,971 $ 2,489,898,415 South Dakota 255,301 $ 487,326,070 Tennessee 1,997,548 $ 3,683,938,147 Texas 7,812,382 $ 14,398,065,881 Utah 818,700 $ 1,676,956,785 Vermont 188,076 $ 332,111,224 Virginia 2,312,429 $ 4,146,024,506 Washington 2,058,899 $ 3,680,595,622 Wisconsin 1,690,733 $ 3,093,584,754 West Virginia 522,573 $ 984,826,539 Wyoming 166,195 $ 316,335,903 Territories and Overseas* 267,573 $ 501,071,680.00 Total 88,183,614.00 $ 157,969,767,489

Economic Impact Payment help available on IRS.gov

IRS.gov has a variety of tools and resources available to help individuals and businesses navigate Economic Impact Payments and get the information they need about EIP and other CARES Act provisions.

Economic Impact Payment FAQs: The IRS is seeing a variety of questions about Economic Impact Payments, ranging from eligibility to timing. These FAQs provide an overview and are updated frequently. Taxpayers should check the FAQs often for the latest additions; many common questions are answered on IRS.gov already, and more are being developed.