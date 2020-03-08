Trent Anderson Steps Away from Helper City Police Chief Position

During his last evening serving as the Helper City Police Chief, Trent Anderson took some time at the Helper City Council to express a few sentiments.

Anderson began by speaking on his decision to leave his position of chief, stating that he felt the change was in the best interest for his family and himself. Anderson has worked passionately for the city for nearly 20 years.

“My love for law enforcement and serving this community runs like blood through my veins,” Anderson stated.

He continued by stating that working with the city was some of the best years of his life. On many occasions, he saw his officers work hard and selflessly for those in need. He urged all not to forget that men and women are out there protecting their families and the community while the residents enjoy their daily lives.

Anderson also encouraged the council to think of the employees of the city and take care of them. He then thanked each of the council members for what they do and their commitment to the city. Anderson personally thanked Mayor Lenise Peterman for all that she has completed, stating he would never forget her friendship.

Finally, Anderson thanked the citizens of Helper for their support of the department and himself throughout the years. “I will continue to work tirelessly as a law enforcement officer and supporter of Helper City,” Anderson concluded.

Mayor Peterman then informed all that she had a discussion with the city’s officers the night prior and they are all committed to Helper. She also expressed that the officers had nothing but accolades for Anderson, who is going to serve as a reserve officer.

Moving forward, Mayor Peterman wishes to create a citizen board interview panel to help secure community feedback regarding the replacement for Anderson. From there, Mayor Peterman will take in the top applicants and conduct a second interview.

Mayor Peterman will then come to the council with an appointment of the new Helper City Police Chief.