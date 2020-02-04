Trinity Community Outreach Center Presented with Sizable Donation

The Trinity Community Outreach Center welcomed members of the community to their new location in Price on Friday afternoon to celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony. After the ribbon was cut, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce gladly donated $1,721.22 to the organization, which had been raised at the annual chamber banquet.

A ministry of the Trinity Christian Center, the outreach serves multiple purposes. On one side of the building, members of the organization have organized a food pantry. The pantry is open to all citizens in Carbon and Emery counties, even if they already qualify for the food bank. When residents visit the pantry, they are treated to a “shopping” experience where they can browse the aisles and pick their own food to take home. Last year, the food pantry served 3,200 families.

While community members in need are encouraged to visit the pantry, those who are able are encouraged to donate. The pantry is in great need of pasta as well as fresh goods such as cheese, milk and meats. Other necessities include children’s juices and snacks, baby food, spices and soup.

In the neighboring portion of the building is a thrift store. There, community members are able to purchase items at affordable prices, including furniture, dishes, books, toys and more. The idea of the store is that anyone could purchase needed items with “pocket change.”

Also in this portion is the Clothing Closet, which formerly resided on Price City’s Main Street. The Trinity Community Outreach Center absorbed the Clothing Closet recently and continues the mission of clothing those in need within the community. At the closet, members of the community are able to browse clothes for all ages and sizes. Members of the community are encouraged to donate their unused clothes to the Clothing Closet in order to help those in need.

The funds donated by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce will assist the Trinity Community Outreach Center in these efforts. The donation was made possible by the generous citizens that placed bids during the silent auction during the chamber’s annual banquet.

“We know this wonderful organization will do great things for our community,” the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce shared.

The Trinity Community Outreach Center is located at 693 East 400 South in Price. For more information on the center, stop by or call (435) 637-9325.