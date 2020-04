ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

During the unusual circumstances brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, Carbon High cheer tryouts will happen in a different fashion this year as they will be held virtually.

Those interested in trying out for the 2020-21 cheer team are encouraged to contact Carbon High cheer coach Nachae Clark via email at clarkna@carbonschools.org. From there, Clark will inform interested students on the tryout procedure for the upcoming year.