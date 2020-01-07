Two Vehicles Collide in Price

Two vehicles collided on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 100 North and 600 East in Price.

The incident between a Jeep Patriot and a Ford Explorer occurred at approximately 3 p.m. in front of the Emery Telcom Office in Price, leaving a 42-year-old male awake, breathing and complaining of back pain. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic is backed up due to the Ford Explorer blocking the intersection and it is best to reroute your travels for the time being.

