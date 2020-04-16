U.S. Chamber Foundation Launches Grant Program to Support Small Business Recovery

Press Release

Small businesses are the foundation of our communities and our economy, and chambers of commerce are an essential part of that ecosystem. Employing nearly half the American workforce, small businesses keep our neighborhoods running and make them feel like home. The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have wrought unprecedented financial uncertainty. These businesses need resources and relief — and they need it now.

That’s why today, we are launching the Save Small Business Fund with Vistaprint to provide assistance to small businesses and local chambers of commerce impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funded by contributions from corporate and philanthropic partners, the Chamber Foundation will distribute $5,000 grants to small employers in the U.S. and its territories.

The Save Small Business Fund is part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Save Small Business Initiative—a nationwide effort to address small business owners’ immediate needs, mitigate closures and job losses, and mobilize the long-term support the small business community needs for recovery.

We want to reach as many businesses as possible through this grant program, and encourage you to share it with those in your community. Use this toolkit to spread the word.

Grant applications will open on April 20, 2020. For more information on eligibility, grant timeline, and more, visit savesmallbusiness.com.