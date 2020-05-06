UDAF Releases Grant Relief Program Application

Press Release

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has now opened the application process for the UDAF COVID-19 Grant Relief Program to Utah agriculture operations that qualify. This grant funding is in association with the CARES Act and Utah S.B. 3006.

If your agriculture operation has been affected because of measures taken due to COVID-19 and you would like to apply, please download the required application and Federal W-9 form.

The completed application and a signed Federal W-9 form are required for every submission. The application is PDF fillable, but if applicants would like to print and scan, that is acceptable as well.

Applications must be received before Friday, May 15, 2020, at 5 p.m. MST and emailed to UDAF-Loans@utah.gov.

Applicants are asked to describe and show how their operation has suffered financial loss due to COVID-19. This description may be an additional document created and attached to the application. Applicants must complete the financial forms and questions on the application to the best of their knowledge.

Please remember that it is specific to food and fiber production, per S.B.3006, so not all industries will qualify for the grant.