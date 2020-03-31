UHSAA Seeks High School Logo Champion

As many are aware, there was a statewide spirit week last week as a way to keep students engaged and connected while practicing social distancing. The Utah High School Athletic Association has come up with another fun activity for the month of April. It has set up a 153-team tournament, representing every UHSAA member school in a logo showdown.

Individuals can vote for their favorite logos daily and help their schools advance to the next round. Voting will take place on UHSAA’s Twitter account @UHSAAinfo or by clicking here. Do not forget to share, visit and vote for Carbon, Emery and Pinnacle as the tournament moves forward.