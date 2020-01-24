Unfortunate Night for Dinos *Photo Gallery*

Carbon returned to its region schedule against Richfield on Wednesday night. After a track meet of a game on Monday verse Layton Christian, the Dinos came out flat against the Wildcats.

The Dinos struggled on the offensive end, including the third quarter where Carbon’s only points came in the form of a three-pointer by sophomore Rylan Hart. Richfield controlled the contest and won 51-29.

Carbon will need to erase the performance and bounce back quickly. The Dinos (6-10, 1-4) will welcome in South Sevier (7-9, 2-3) on Friday night with a fourth-place tie up for grabs.