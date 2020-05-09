United Way of Eastern Utah Assists Community During Troubling Times

Press Release

United Way Worldwide and the United Way organizations of Utah have joined together to provide funds for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis in the area. United Way of Eastern Utah will be using the relief funds to help families in the community pay their utility bills.

To abide by the guidelines issued by the Southeastern Utah Health Department, most of the application process will be completed over the phone. Appointments will be made to bring in copies of utility bills.

Lin’s Fresh Market is supporting the relief effort by providing $50 grocery cards while United Way of Eastern Utah also has $50 gas cards from Market Express to help during these difficult times.

Please call United Way of Eastern Utah at (435-637-8911) Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more information on these opportunities.

