Upcoming College Students Have a Brand New Scholarship Opportunity

Carbon and Emery High School students that are gearing up to attend USU Eastern in the fall of 2020 should take note of a brand new scholarship opportunity, presented and sponsored by Southeastern Utah Energy Producers Association (SEUEPA) members.

Those that wish to apply must plan on entering a field that is offered as part of the USUE Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program, such as a pharmacy technician, diesel and heavy equipment mechanics, digital design, small business operations and others. Students that wish to pursue an energy-related course of study also qualify for the scholarship.

Interested students must submit an application, a short academic and personal biography, and an essay not only detailing their qualifications for the scholarship, but also describing their future plans. Applications are being accepted now with a deadline of Feb. 1. All interested individuals may visit www.seuepa.org for more information and to apply. The SEUEPA scholarship is made possible through generous donations of its members.

A list of the many sponsors may also be found on SEUEPA’s website.