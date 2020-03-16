Updated Information on School Dismissal in the Emery District

ECSD Press Release

The Emery School District Extended Administrative Council met Monday, March 16, to discuss plans related to the state-wide public school dismissal order from Governor Gary Herbert. The following decisions were made by the Council:

Communication: The communication for the district will be through Superintendent Larry Davis who will send notifications from the Governor’s Office, the Utah State Board of Education and the Utah Department of Health to school administrators and district supervisors. Communication will be through authorized district networks, including ParentLink, websites, emails, and district and school Facebook accounts.

Ongoing student homework: Teachers will be providing homework during the dismissal using online programs familiar to students. Online instruction will also accompany assignments in most cases. Some homework will be in the form of learning packets, which will be available at schools. Expectations, deadlines and how to submit homework will come directly from teachers to students. Homework will be graded by the teachers and scores will be applied to fourth term grades. The Instructional Technology (IT) Department will be assisting students in getting the devices needed to do the eLearning homework, and internet services will be available from Emery Telcom for those who do not have home internet. Schools will be notifying students/parents how to check out computers and how to get the internet as a temporary free service.

Services for special needs students: Students who have IEP or 504 accommodations will continue to have accommodations during the dismissal. Students needing assistance will be able to come to the school and get help from teachers or paraprofessionals. In some cases, assistance may be provided in the child’s home. Also available will be teleconferencing between home and school. Related services, including speech/hearing, IEP Team Meetings, counseling, etc. will still be available for students and can be arranged through communication between parent and school.

Maintenance and Custodians: Custodians will be engaged in deep cleaning and sanitation at the schools as they prepare for school to resume. The maintenance department will be available to support such work in the schools but will also be advancing district capital projects.

Continuation of the Child Nutritional Program: Meals will be available starting on Tuesday, March 17, through District Food Services. Grab and go meals will be available at each school from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each week day. The meals include a breakfast and a lunch. Pickup meals will also be available at bus stops during that time as well. A complete schedule of the Grab and Go Program will be posted this week.

Cancellation of activities and athletics: During the two-week dismissal, all activities and athletic events in the school district are either postponed or canceled. During the dismissal, athletic teams and other organizations associated with the Utah High School Activities Association will not be allowed to practice or use district facilities. Schools will not be scheduling any new activities through the dismissal, and district employees will not be allowed to leave the district for training, workshops, conferences or professional development related to their jobs.

Plans for professional and classified staff: Employees are to be paid throughout the dismissal. Principals at each school will set the working schedules and determine individual responsibilities. Teachers are responsible for the education of their students in meeting subject area core standards and designing lessons compatible with learning packets or eLearning programs. Employees will have some flexibility built into their work assignments when approved by principals, including working from home, bringing their children with them to work, flexible hours, etc. However, teachers are still expected to be ethical and professional while in this dismissal phase of the school year.

Situations unique to the Emery District: Any concerns or challenges that surface that are unique to our district will be addressed as they become apparent.

Miscellaneous: The state-wide dismissal is for two weeks. However, it may be longer than that, so school districts should look at long-term plans. Everyone should take “social distancing” seriously. Maintain spacing of six feet or more while interacting with others. Be mindful of the most vulnerable age group, those 65+, and take extra precautions regarding their health and well-being. During the dismissal, be aware that some students will be traveling outside the school district. It is important that as they return to school administrators find out where they have been and if necessary notify the health department of any concerns stemming from these travels. It is the responsibility of school officials to report to the health department any instances of illness in the school that show symptoms of COVID-19. During the dismissal, schools will still be open, although school administrators may adjust business hours. While open, the public will be allowed to stop by our schools for short visits and appointments. However, parents should not drop kids off at school as a place to handout. While schools are in dismissal, school children should not use the time to gather socially in large groups. Parents should talk about this with their children. Districts who advance the education of their students during the dismissal will not be required to make up the days missed.

Additional information on this matter will be posted as it becomes available.