USU Eastern Celebrates More than 300 Graduates in 2020 Class

USU Eastern Press Release

Utah State University Eastern is proud to celebrate the Class of 2020, which consists of 308 individuals earning associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees as well as one graduate certificate. While celebrations have been postponed in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic, USU is celebrating its Eastern graduates this month.

Students were put in a unique position this spring semester as courses transitioned online. With 25 years of experience in innovative online education, USU was able to provide a seamless transition.

Even though the original commencement has been postponed, USU Eastern Associate Vice President Greg Dart said he is proud of the hard work and the accomplishments this class has achieved.

“The Class of 2020 will always be remembered as facing, and overcoming, unprecedented challenges,” said Dart. “The work they have done and how they adapted to a changing world will never be forgotten.”

The class is unique in that it includes 19 students who have finished a graduate degree. Many of those, as well as many undergraduates, are working professionals, and have had to balance a job, a family and their studies.

“To have 19 students finish graduate school speaks volumes to the opportunities available at USU Eastern,” said Dart.

Although USU has postponed its commencement celebration, it still intends to celebrate graduates now. Graduates are encouraged to share their stories on Facebook and Instagram using #USUGRAD2020 while utilizing GIPHY stickers on Instagram and photo frames on Facebook. USU invites all graduates, alumni and supporters to wear blue on April 30 and post selfies in support of the Class of 2020 using the hashtag. A crowdsourced Google Map will be generated using comments as a demonstration of those in solidarity with the class of 2020.

USU Eastern will celebrate the class of 2020 on Saturday, August 15, as permitted. Details about this event will released at a later date.