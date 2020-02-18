USU Eastern Cheer Team Named National Champions *Photo Gallery*

The USU Eastern cheer team was named the United Spirit Association Champion in Anaheim, Calif. over the weekend following months of preparation. After a fourth place finish last year, the USU Eastern cheer team catapulted to the top spot this year. At the same competition, the university’s dance team also did well, securing second in the hip hop category as well as third in jazz.

“We are so proud of of our spirit squad,” the university shared following the competition.

Prior to the trip to California, the spirit squad welcomed fellow classmates and members of the community to a send off party. There, the Eagles performed in front of a crowd, displaying the culmination of the hard work.

In Anaheim, the cheer team competed in the “Small Co-ed Jr. College” category. Execution points were gained by tumbling, stunts, jump combinations and pyramids. Showmanship and school representation also impacted the final score.

The Lady Eagles’ dance team, which was previously a winner of back-to-back national hip hop titles, was narrowly edged out this year. However, the team had a lot of focus on the jazz routine this year, which proved effective with the third place finish.

Emmett the Eagle was also a competitor at the national competition in the mascot category. At nationals, Emmett had to perform a two-minute skit while engaging the crowd and creating an energetic atmosphere. Since the mascot category is not separated by college divisions, Emmett competed against Dlll, Dll and Dl schools.