USU Eastern Eagles Receive All-Region Recognitions

Many USU Eastern Eagles walked away from the winter sports season with Scenic West Athletic Conference (SWAC) All-Region recognitions.

While many students athletes received recognition, a university coach received honors. Chelsey Warburton, the head coach for the women’s basketball team, was named the SWAC All-Region Coach of the Year following a historical season. In the Lady Eagles’ final conference game of the season, the team took an overtime win against Salt Lake Community College (SLCC). The win made history for the Lady Eagles as they were named co-regular season champions with the Bruins, both finishing with a record of 9-3 in conference play. The 9-3 record in conference play is the best record in USU Eastern’s history.

This season marked the fourth at the helm for Warburton. She previously served as an assistant coach for the team and as the university’s athletic director for a time. Warburton is familiar with the university’s court as she played for the College of Eastern Utah, where she earned SWAC All-Region 1st Team honors.

However, the recognition for the women’s basketball team did not stop there. Freshman forward Margarett Otuafi was named the All-Region Player of the Year and also honored on the All-Region 1st Team. Originally from Fallon, Nev., Otuafi assisted her hometown high school in winning three straight 3A state championships from 2016-2018. The 5’11” forward had 16 points and seven rebounds in USUE’s historic overtime win over SLCC.

Other honors for the USU Eastern women’s basketball team included Morgan Toluono, All-Region 1st Team; Emmery Wagstaff, All-Region Second Team; Kacelyn Toomer, All-Region Honorable Mention; and Harley Carlisle, All-Region Honorable Mention.

The men’s basketball team also earned a variety of accolades. Gabriel Oliveira was named to the All-Region 1st Team while Christian Haffner received All-Region 2nd Team honors. Honorable mentions when to Turahn Thompson and Vojtech Ruzek.