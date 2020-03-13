USU Eastern Hosts Psychology Club Benefit

On Monday evening, the USU Eastern Psychology Club hosted its annual fundraiser for the community. The event started at 6 p.m. in the Geary Theatre on the USUE campus. Local dance studios and cheer teams were invited to dance at the program, including Dance Technica, Encore Dance, Matrix Cheer, Linda’s School of Dance, Draggerton Dance and The Tribe, among other solo dances from individuals.

The funds from the event will be donated to local charities as they have been in the past. Some of the past donations from the fundraiser have benefited the women’s shelter as well as a local girl undergoing various medical procedures. This year, part of the money will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Price. After donations are given, the remainder of the money will go to the club. In the past, the funds presented to the club have supported club travel, including national conferences for psychology.

The members of the club thanked everyone for coming and the community support that was shown throughout the evening.